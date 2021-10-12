Advertisement

Kimball Avenue to close between Denison & Manhattan Avenues starting Oct. 18th

By Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting Monday, October 18th, people who travel the east end of Kimball Avenue will need to plan extra time for their drive, and find an alternate route.

On Monday, October 18th, Kimball Avenue will be closed from North Manhattan Avenue to Denison Avenue for Phase 10 of the North Campus Corridor project.

This closure will allow crews to safely remove the overpass, expand the width of the roadway, as well as complete dirt-work to change the grading of the roadway.

The project is intended to widen the lanes and straighten the curves, which have seen many accidents since the roadway was built.

“If we break it up into multi-years, to allow us not to close the road, it increases the cost. That’s the primary thing we’re trying to do there is make it more feasible monetarily to the city of Manhattan.” City of Manhattan Project Coordinator, Ken Hays says.

The project is anticipated to take just under a year to complete, with the completion and reopening of the roadway expected before the first 2022 home football game for Kansas State University.

