Advertisement

Kids under 5 in Riley, Pottawatomie Counties can expand their home libraries for free

By Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Since 1995, more than 150 million books have been given to children aged five and under in more than 5 countries across the world as part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.

Parents of children ages birth to 5 months in Riley and Pottawatomie counties can sign up to participate in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program, thanks to the Konza United Way.

Dolly Parton started the program to foster a love for reading in young children, as a tribute to her father.

Participation in the program is free for families and is supported by the Konza United Way and its partners.

“It’s inclusive to everyone, which really feels good to me, so we’re excited to be that champion in our…again in our six-county area. We’ll be looking for ways to partner with our local libraries, extension, our health departments so that we can get the word out to our local families.” Konza United Way CEO, Tara Claussen says.

The Konza United Way plans to expand coverage of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to include Clay, Marshall, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties in the next few months.

If your children are 5 years old or younger you can sign up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City, Mo. police said Steve Hickle died Monday morning after he was struck by two...
Kansas City, Mo. police identify Wichita man struck twice, killed in hit and run near Arrowhead Stadium
Topeka police were investigating a report of a sexual assault early Monday at the Travelers Inn...
Police investigating report of sexual assault at south Topeka motel
(FILE) The bb gun closely resembled an semiautomatic pistol.
Woman air-lifted to KC hospital after BB gun shooting
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts in the first half during a first round men's college...
Independent panel issues timeline for investigation into alleged KU violations

Latest News

Parking meters could be back in downtown Topeka
Parking meters could be back in downtown Topeka
Topeka High pitcher Nija Canady poses with the Stanford coaching staff (from left to right:...
Topeka High’s Nija Canady commits to Stanford
Charges upgraded for man accused of shooting woman's car on Fort Riley Blvd.
Charges upgraded for man accused of shooting woman's car on Fort Riley Blvd.
Shawnee Co. DA expects to receive findings from officer-involved shooting investigation
District Attorney expects to receive results of officer-involved shooting investigation