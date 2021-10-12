Kids under 5 in Riley, Pottawatomie Counties can expand their home libraries for free

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Since 1995, more than 150 million books have been given to children aged five and under in more than 5 countries across the world as part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.

Parents of children ages birth to 5 months in Riley and Pottawatomie counties can sign up to participate in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program, thanks to the Konza United Way.

Dolly Parton started the program to foster a love for reading in young children, as a tribute to her father.

Participation in the program is free for families and is supported by the Konza United Way and its partners.

“It’s inclusive to everyone, which really feels good to me, so we’re excited to be that champion in our…again in our six-county area. We’ll be looking for ways to partner with our local libraries, extension, our health departments so that we can get the word out to our local families.” Konza United Way CEO, Tara Claussen says.

The Konza United Way plans to expand coverage of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to include Clay, Marshall, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties in the next few months.

If your children are 5 years old or younger you can sign up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.