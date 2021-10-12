KCC denies subpoena coalition believes could show market manipulation, inaccurate reporting in February severe weather event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission has decided to not issue a subpoena, which a coalition of Kansas organizations believe should be included in investigations of the Kansas gas market being manipulated or inaccurately reported during the February severe weather event.

The Natural Gas Transportation Customer Coalition says it received an order issued by the Kansas Corporation Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and has carefully reviewed it with great respect to the Commission.

The order was issued in response to a Kansas Gas Service case where NGTCC said suppliers and their transportation customers have been asked to shoulder the financial burden of the high gas prices due to the February severe cold weather before Dec. 30, 2021.

The order states on Feb. 15, the KCC issued an Emergency Order to direct all natural gas and electric utilities to ensure adequate transportation of natural gas in response to the severe weather. It also ordered utilities to continue delivery of natural gas to customers, despite prices, and once the event was over to detail such costs in a report with a plan to minimize financial impacts on Kansans.

On July 30, the order stated the NGTCC filed a motion to request a subpoena that called for testimony and documents from S&P Global Platts Gas Daily related to its Index for Southern Star Pipeline from Feb. 10-20. On Aug. 3, the order states NGTCC supplemented its request with evidence KGS had failed to investigate, challenge or appeal the Index Pricing which is the basis of the requested $451 million recovery from Kansas ratepayers.

The Coalition said the order is crucial to its request to get data in its penalty payment challenge, which may prove referenced Penalty Index Prices to be inaccurate and illegal and has requested the penalty amount be reduced before any federal or state determination.

The KCC noted if federal and state investigations do not find that the February 2021 Kansas natural gas prices were inaccurate or inequitable, NGTCC members could be benefited at the expense of other ratepayers. It said it finds this possible result to be unfair to other customers in the KGS system. The order states, if successful in resisting legitimate penalties, NGTCC customers could become “free riders” and pass gas costs onto remaining ratepayers.

“No customer group should be treated any differently than any other customer group - everyone should receive equal treatment,” said a spokesperson for the Natural Gas Transportation Customer Coalition. “This principle of equal treatment is why NGTCC has advocated that no Kansas customers should be charged these exorbitant natural gas prices until the federal and state investigations are complete.”

NGTCC said the KCC has no ability to provide refunds to customers if federal or state investigations later find that gas prices were either inaccurate or illegal. Further, it said if some small businesses in Kansas are forced to pay these prices and penalties for natural gas that runs into the tens of thousands of dollars, they may have to shut their doors.

“There is no gas refund that will bring back their businesses to Kansas,” said an NGTCC spokesperson.

According to NGTCC, no other customers on the KGS system have been asked to pay these high prices yet.

NGTCC said it is in its position that all customers of KGS should be asked to shoulder these high payments, on the same basis, schedule and time frame. It said transportation customers should not be treated any differently than KGS sales customers.

Unfortunately, NGTCC said the sometimes heated discussion of “who should pay the high gas prices,” takes away from the more basic and fundamental issue at hand.

NGTCC said it continues to believe that the natural gas market in Kansas in February 2021 was not a credible functioning market, but was instead a market with inaccurate market trade reporting or a market subject to price manipulation by some participants.

According to the Coalition, gas prices increased in the Sunflower State from $2.54 cents per unit on Feb. 1, 2021, to $329.59 per unit on Feb. 13, and $622.78 per unit on Feb. 17. That is a 40,000% increase in 16 days.

The NTGCC said it represents hundreds of organizations in Kansas, including school districts, hospitals, grocery stores and churches.

