Following false Snapchat information, RCPD clarifies lockdown at middle school merely a drill

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Following false information circling Snapchat on Tuesday morning, the Riley County Police Department clarifies the lockdown at a local middle school was just a drill.

The Riley County Police Department says on Tuesday morning, Oct. 12, officers helped school administration with a short lockdown drill at Susan B. Anthony Middle School.

RCPD made clear the activities at the school were merely part of a drill, there was no incident at the school.

The Department said it has become aware of activity on Snapchat that claims there was an incident that sent the school into lockdown on Tuesday morning. Officers said this is false information and not true.

RCPD said it has been conducting lockdown drills at the local schools and will continue to do so. If an active incident does happen in a school, it said it will alert the public immediately through social media and local news outlets.

