First Lady Jill Biden visits KCK Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - First Lady Jill Biden is visiting Kansas City, Kan. on Tuesday to kick off a three-city celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

After arriving at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport Tuesday afternoon, Biden will visit El Centro Academy, a dual-language school that serves students from pre-K through sixth grade. According to the school’s website, the academy “embraces both Spanish and English, helping your child maintain his/her home language, while also preparing him/her for the English learning environment present in Kindergarten.”

Biden, a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale, Va., is schedule to continue her tour in Chicago on Tuesday evening before visiting Allentown, Pa. on Wednesday. Biden was last in the area in July, when she visited a vaccine clinic at Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, Mo. to “highlight the partnership between federal retail pharmacy partners and community colleges.”

