Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden visits KCK Tuesday

First lady Jill Biden
First lady Jill Biden(Source: Pool/CNN/file)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - First Lady Jill Biden is visiting Kansas City, Kan. on Tuesday to kick off a three-city celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

After arriving at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport Tuesday afternoon, Biden will visit El Centro Academy, a dual-language school that serves students from pre-K through sixth grade. According to the school’s website, the academy “embraces both Spanish and English, helping your child maintain his/her home language, while also preparing him/her for the English learning environment present in Kindergarten.”

Biden, a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale, Va., is schedule to continue her tour in Chicago on Tuesday evening before visiting Allentown, Pa. on Wednesday. Biden was last in the area in July, when she visited a vaccine clinic at Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, Mo. to “highlight the partnership between federal retail pharmacy partners and community colleges.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City, Mo. police said Steve Hickle died Monday morning after he was struck by two...
Kansas City, Mo. police identify Wichita man struck twice, killed in hit and run near Arrowhead Stadium
Topeka police were investigating a report of a sexual assault early Monday at the Travelers Inn...
Police investigating report of sexual assault at south Topeka motel
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts in the first half during a first round men's college...
Independent panel issues timeline for investigation into alleged KU violations
(FILE) The bb gun closely resembled an semiautomatic pistol.
Woman air-lifted to KC hospital after BB gun shooting

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 10-12-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 10-12-21
The Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to arrive around 11 a.m. Wednesday at Benedictine...
Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Atchison on Wednesday
The Rev. Pete O'Sullivan, a Roman Catholic priest who served churches in Topeka, Emporia,...
Former Topeka priest the Rev. Pete O’Sullivan dies at age 65
Two men were arrested following an incident Friday night at a Dairy Queen store in Manhattan,...
Pair arrested following incident at Manhattan Dairy Queen