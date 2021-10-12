Advertisement

East Topeka crash on Tuesday morning sends two to hospital

A two-car crash Tuesday morning at S.E. 6th Avenue and Rice Road in East Topeka sent two people...
A two-car crash Tuesday morning at S.E. 6th Avenue and Rice Road in East Topeka sent two people to a local hospital, police said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-car crash Tuesday morning in East Topeka sent two people to a local hospital, police said.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. at S.E. 6th Avenue and Rice Road.

A white, Subaru Crosstrek and a silver BMW 528i collided that that location.

The Subaru came to rest facing north at the southeast corner of the intersection, while the BMW came to rest facing east in the eastbound lanes of S.E. 6th Avenue.

Police at the scene said the drivers of both vehicles were going to be transported to the hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

Their injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

A passenger in the BMW didn’t require ambulance transportation to the hospital, police said.

Eastbound traffic on S.E. 6th was diverted onto Rice Road as crews cleared the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City, Mo. police said Steve Hickle died Monday morning after he was struck by two...
Kansas City, Mo. police identify Wichita man struck twice, killed in hit and run near Arrowhead Stadium
Topeka police were investigating a report of a sexual assault early Monday at the Travelers Inn...
Police investigating report of sexual assault at south Topeka motel
(FILE) The bb gun closely resembled an semiautomatic pistol.
Woman air-lifted to KC hospital after BB gun shooting
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts in the first half during a first round men's college...
Independent panel issues timeline for investigation into alleged KU violations

Latest News

Erasto Ortega (left) James Funkhouser II (right)
Narcotics search warrant yields arrest of two Topekans
FILE
Following false Snapchat information, RCPD clarifies lockdown at middle school merely a drill
FILE
Volunteer Kansas looks to amass holiday cards, care packages for deployed service members
A two-car crash Tuesday morning at S.E. 6th Avenue and Rice Road in East Topeka sent two people...
East Topeka collision on Tuesday morning sends two to hospital