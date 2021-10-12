East Topeka collision on Tuesday morning sends two to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-car crash Tuesday morning in East Topeka sent two people to a local hospital, police said.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. at S.E. 6th Avenue and Rice Road.

A white, Subaru Crosstrek and a silver BMW 528i collided that that location.

The Subaru came to rest facing north at the southeast corner of the intersection, while the BMW came to rest facing east in the eastbound lanes of S.E. 6th Avenue.

Police at the scene said the drivers of both vehicles were going to be transported to the hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

Their injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

A passenger in the BMW didn’t require ambulance transportation to the hospital, police said.

Eastbound traffic on S.E. 6th was diverted onto Rice Road as crews cleared the scene.

