Drug trafficking ring sentenced to nearly 35 years in prison combined

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Following convictions for those in a drug trafficking ring that operated in the Kansas City area from 2016-2019, four people have been sentenced to prison for a combined sentence of nearly 35 years.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard’s Office says the Jackson Co., Mo., Drug Task Force started an undercover operation in 2016 in a drug trafficking ring. The Drug Enforcement Administration later partnered in the investigation, which included controlled purchases of confirmed methamphetamine and surveillance.

In 2019, documents show law enforcement arrested Juan Ceniceros, 28, of Kansas City, Mo., and several co-conspirators, including Ryan Goodall, 25, Julio Rodriguez, 57, and Donald Brown, 51.

Ceniceros was sentenced to 144 months, or 12 years, in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Goodall was sentenced to 124 months, or just over 10 years, in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Rodriguez, of Glendale, Ariz., was sentenced to 70 months, or nearly 6 years, in prison for possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Brown, of Kansas City, Mo., was sentenced to 81 months, or nearly 7 years, in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine.

“The fact that this investigation spanned several years is a testament to the patience and steadfast dedication of local and federal law enforcement agencies. Their commitment to staying with the investigation as long as necessary ensured appropriate convictions for this illegal behavior which harms our communities,” said Slinkard.

The Office said the Jackson Co. Drug Task Force, the DEA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation helped with the investigation of the case, the U.S. Marshals Service helped identify and arrest those convicted and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania prosecuted the case.

