Crime Stoppers offers cash reward for information leading to recovery of stolen portable hydraulic corral components

A cash reward is being offered by the Lyon Co. Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the...
A cash reward is being offered by the Lyon Co. Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the recovery of stolen portable hydraulic corral components.(Lyon Co. Crime Stoppers)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of two portable hydraulic corral components that were stolen in Lyon Co.

Lyon County Crime Stoppers says the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating two thefts of portable hydraulic corral components that include solar-powered batteries, hoses and wiring.

The Sheriff’s Office said the thefts happened at two separate locations in the area of Rd. 350 and Rd. X. Items stolen are similar to the photo below.

Crime Stoppers said any information that leads to the recovery of the property or an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Anyone with information about the thefts should call the Lyon Co. Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

