Crews respond to two-car crash on US-75 in Jackson County

Two people were transported to a Topeka hospital following a crash Tuesday morning on US-75...
Two people were transported to a Topeka hospital following a crash Tuesday morning on US-75 highway just west of Hoyt in Jackson County, officials said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a Topeka hospital following a crash Tuesday morning in Jackson County, officials said.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. at 110th Road and US-75 highway, just west of Hoyt.

A gold, four-door Chevrolet Cobalt and an silver, four-door Chrysler 300 collided at that location.

The Cobalt came to rest facing south on the left, northbound shoulder of US-75 highway.

The Chrysler ended up facing west in the grassy median that divides north- and southbound traffic on US-75, which is a four-lane highway at that location.

Officials at the scene said two people were transported to a Topeka hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

An officer at the scene said the bright, early-morning sunlight may have been a contributing factor to the collision.

Both north- and southbound lanes of US-75 remained open as crews responded to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

