Crews respond to two-car crash on US-75 in Jackson County
HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a Topeka hospital following a crash Tuesday morning in Jackson County, officials said.
The crash was reported around 8 a.m. at 110th Road and US-75 highway, just west of Hoyt.
A gold, four-door Chevrolet Cobalt and an silver, four-door Chrysler 300 collided at that location.
The Cobalt came to rest facing south on the left, northbound shoulder of US-75 highway.
The Chrysler ended up facing west in the grassy median that divides north- and southbound traffic on US-75, which is a four-lane highway at that location.
Officials at the scene said two people were transported to a Topeka hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.
An officer at the scene said the bright, early-morning sunlight may have been a contributing factor to the collision.
Both north- and southbound lanes of US-75 remained open as crews responded to the scene.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
