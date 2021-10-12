City Council voting to reinstate parking meters in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since 2017, the City of Topeka has allowed free parking in the 100 blocks off Kansas Avenue between 6th and 10th streets -- that could change Tuesday night.

Currently, they project a $1.3 million deficit in the 2022 budget. The City Council will vote on the matter Tuesday night to remove the parking meter hoods and reinstate paying to park on those streets.

The estimated revenue increase per year is $100,000 dollars.

On September 14, 2021, the Public Infrastructure Committee voted to recommend resuming charging for those parking spaces through 2-hour metered parking by a vote of 3-0. The committee is comprised of Council Members Neil Dobler, Tony Emerson, and Mike Lesser.

The source of the funding is from the City’s Parking Fund.

The council needs 6 votes to approve.

