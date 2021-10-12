Choose Topeka grabbing national attention

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka program is grabbing national attention.

The Wall Street Journal featured an article about Choose Topeka, an incentive program offering workers up to $10,000 to move to the Capital City. Last September, the program expanded to include full-time remote workers who choose to reside in Topeka.

Wall Street Journal notes that several cities across the US have turned to similar efforts to boost their populations of skilled workers, especially since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.