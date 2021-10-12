Chiefs place Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will miss at least three games after going down to injury in Sunday’s 38-20 loss to the Bills.

The 2020 first round Draft pick injured his knee in the third quarter of Sunday night’s game. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain.

The Chiefs announced Tuesday they placed Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve, and have activated RB Derrick Gore from the practice squad.

Kansas City will take on the Washington Football Team and Tennessee Titans the next two weeks, before returning home to host the Giants Nov. 1.

We’ve placed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Injured Reserve



We have waived WR Daurice Fountain



We’ve activated the following Practice Squad players:

RB Derrick Gore⁰T Prince Tega Wanogho pic.twitter.com/UejOoQbTbJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 12, 2021

#Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain and is out for a few weeks, sources say. While he’ll miss time, not quite as bad as it appeared last night. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

