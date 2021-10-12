Chiefs place Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will miss at least three games after going down to injury in Sunday’s 38-20 loss to the Bills.
The 2020 first round Draft pick injured his knee in the third quarter of Sunday night’s game. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain.
The Chiefs announced Tuesday they placed Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve, and have activated RB Derrick Gore from the practice squad.
Kansas City will take on the Washington Football Team and Tennessee Titans the next two weeks, before returning home to host the Giants Nov. 1.
