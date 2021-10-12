Advertisement

Charges upgraded for man accused of shooting woman’s car on Fort Riley Blvd.

FILE
FILE(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Charges have been upgraded to attempted first-degree murder after a man allegedly shot at a woman’s car on Fort Riley Blvd. on Sunday.

After further investigation into a recent shooting on Fort Riley Blvd, the Riley County Police Department says Torrey Lindsay now faces upgraded charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Lindsay was arrested after a domestic-related shooting on Oct. 10, just after 10 a.m.

Officers said they responded to the area after 911 received reports of shots fired from a car while both were traveling east on Fort Riley Blvd.

A 33-year-old female victim was found driving one of the other cars and suffered from minor glass shrapnel injuries to her face. She was taken to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan from the scene and released after treatment.

RCPD said Torrey Sherard Lindsay, 37, of Manhattan, was driving the other car involved and allegedly shot into the victim’s car. He was originally arrested for attempted second-degree murder.

Lindsay remains confined to the Riley Co. Jail on a $750,000 bond.

Manhattan man arrested in connection to domestic-related shooting

