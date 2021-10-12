Advertisement

Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Atchison on Wednesday

The Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to arrive around 11 a.m. Wednesday at Benedictine...
The Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to arrive around 11 a.m. Wednesday at Benedictine College, 1020 N. 2nd St. in Atchison, according to KAIR Radio.(KAIR Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A famous team of horses will be visiting northeast Kansas this week.

According to KAIR Radio, the Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to arrive around 11 a.m. Wednesday at Benedictine College, 1020 N. 2nd St. in Atchison.

The horses are expected to be unloaded in the Amino Center parking lot.

A parade featuring the Benedictine College Raven Regiment Marching Band, is scheduled to start around 12:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather possible for Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021
Severe Storms Are Likely Tomorrow Night
Kansas City, Mo. police said Steve Hickle died Monday morning after he was struck by two...
Kansas City, Mo. police identify Wichita man struck twice, killed in hit and run near Arrowhead Stadium
Topeka police were investigating a report of a sexual assault early Monday at the Travelers Inn...
Police investigating report of sexual assault at south Topeka motel
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts in the first half during a first round men's college...
Independent panel issues timeline for investigation into alleged KU violations
(FILE) The bb gun closely resembled an semiautomatic pistol.
Woman air-lifted to KC hospital after BB gun shooting

Latest News

The Rev. Pete O'Sullivan, a Roman Catholic priest who served churches in Topeka, Emporia,...
Former Topeka priest the Rev. Pete O’Sullivan dies at age 65
Two men were arrested following an incident Friday night at a Dairy Queen store in Manhattan,...
Pair arrested following incident at Manhattan Dairy Queen
Severe weather possible
Dry today, storms tonight
Rossville running back Corey Catron runs in a touchdown and points to the sky in honor of his...
Rossville’s Corey Catron honors late mom after every touchdown