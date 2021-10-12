Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Atchison on Wednesday

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A famous team of horses will be visiting northeast Kansas this week.

According to KAIR Radio, the Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to arrive around 11 a.m. Wednesday at Benedictine College, 1020 N. 2nd St. in Atchison.

The horses are expected to be unloaded in the Amino Center parking lot.

A parade featuring the Benedictine College Raven Regiment Marching Band, is scheduled to start around 12:15 p.m.

