Advisory committee submits report regarding possible Seaman name change

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman Namesake Advisory Committee presented their final report before the board on Monday night.

Seaman’s Namesake Advisory Committee did not have a recommendation based on their findings, instead they compiled their information to help the board make their decision.

It all began last school year after USD 345 student journalists found evidence that the district’s namesake, Fred Seaman, was a leader within the Ku Klux Klan.

There was much debate in the district about whether to keep the name or change it.

The district decided to put together the namesake advisory committee.

The task force made up of students, staff, parents, alums, and community businesses and organizations.

“There has been a lot of confusion on what our role is and a lot of people think that you’re the one making the decision and it’s up to us but our process was gathering data, getting different stories and getting different perspectives and combining it into one to help the board make a decision,” said committee member Olivia Oliva.

The committee says they worked hard to include everyone’s views in their report.

“I think the best thing we did is made sure we got every perspective involved so although it was just the nine of us combining it all throughout the process we spent a lot of time going out into the community and gathering those perspectives,” said Oliva

The report contains history on Fred seaman, the results from the survey put out to the community, and what the committee believes should be addressed by the board.

“There’s some recommendation to the board and saying no matter your decision, this is what we feel you need to handle on this side and this is what you need to handle on this side,” said Oliva. " It’s giving the board a little run down about whatever decision they make, there’s some issues that are underlying that they need to deal with.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.