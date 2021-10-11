Advertisement

Woman air-lifted to KC hospital after BB gun shooting

(FILE) The bb gun closely resembled an semiautomatic pistol.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released after police say a person had to be air-lifted to a Kansas City hospital after they were shot with a BB gun over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Dept. says officers were called to 21st and Indiana around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Lt. Manuel Munoz says the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment, then later airlifted to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City for additional treatment.

Munoz did not say what type of injuries the woman suffered.

TPD says the shooting suspects may have been driving in a light-blue passenger car.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

