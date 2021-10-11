Advertisement

Wichita man killed in hit and run near Arrowhead Stadium

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 66-year-old Wichita man was killed in a two-vehicle hit and run near Arrowhead Stadium following the Chiefs game against Buffalo Sunday night.

The man was attempting to cross Blue Ridge Cutoff on foot from west to east when he was struck by a southbound vehicle, which left the scene without stopping. While the victim was lying in the roadway, he was run over by a second southbound vehicle, which also left the scene.

The man, originally reported in critical condition, died Monday morning. A second pedestrian, accompanying the victim, was not injured. The two were leaving the game before it ended, so no traffic crews were at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage caused by electric fire in East Topeka
Electric dryer cause of Saturday East Topeka structure fire
FILE
St. Francis: Nearly half of hospitalized COVID patients are fully vaccinated
Crucial Catch pouches were taped to seats at Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game...
Chiefs football game in weather delay
Richard Showalter (Source: Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
Man sentenced to over 100 years behind bars for part in 2018 double homicide
A Manhattan man has been arrested in connection to a domestic-related shooting on Fort Riley...
Manhattan man arrested in connection to domestic-related shooting

Latest News

A man who was armed with a knife was taken into custody Monday morning following an incident at...
Man armed with knife taken into custody after incident at Emporia police headquarters
Railroad track removal to impact traffic on S. Topeka Blvd.
Flu vaccines available through Shawnee Co. Health
The Topeka Community Cycle Project announced it is currently distributing the former bike share...
Former Topeka bike share bikes to be given away