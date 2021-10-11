Advertisement

Wamego man dies in rollover accident

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pott. Co. authorities say a man died in rollover accident early Sunday morning near Wamego.

The Pott. Co. Sheriff’s Office says Josh Higdon, 34, was driving east on Military Trail at a high speed when he lost control of his truck around 12:30 a.m. and rolled off the road near Bluebird Rd. Higdon, who was alone, was pronounced dead by emergency responders.

The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage caused by electric fire in East Topeka
Electric dryer cause of Saturday East Topeka structure fire
Crucial Catch pouches were taped to seats at Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game...
Chiefs football game in weather delay
A Manhattan man has been arrested in connection to a domestic-related shooting on Fort Riley...
Manhattan man arrested in connection to domestic-related shooting
FILE
St. Francis: Nearly half of hospitalized COVID patients are fully vaccinated
Topeka police were investigating a report of a sexual assault early Monday at the Travelers Inn...
Police investigating report of sexual assault at south Topeka motel

Latest News

Flood Stage at Salt Creek south of Lyndon
Osage county says goodbye to dry conditions and hello to flooding
Unemployment rates are going down but businesses are still hurting for employees
Unemployment rates are down but businesses are still hurting for employees
Unemployment rates are going down but businesses are still hurting for employees
Unemployment rates are going down but businesses are still hurting for employees
The Kansas Board of Healing Arts issued an indefinite suspension of Brandon M. Martino's...
Former JCHS trainer agrees to surrender license