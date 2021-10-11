Wamego man dies in rollover accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pott. Co. authorities say a man died in rollover accident early Sunday morning near Wamego.

The Pott. Co. Sheriff’s Office says Josh Higdon, 34, was driving east on Military Trail at a high speed when he lost control of his truck around 12:30 a.m. and rolled off the road near Bluebird Rd. Higdon, who was alone, was pronounced dead by emergency responders.

The accident is still under investigation.

