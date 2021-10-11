Two killed, one injured Sunday afternoon in Marion County crash

PEABODY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured in a car-pickup truck crash late Sunday afternoon in Marion County in south-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:56 p.m. Sunday near US-50 highway and Old Mill Road. The crash occurred on the northeast side of Peabody.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a 2018 Ford Escape collided at that location.

The patrol said the driver of the Ford, Latricia A. Phillips, 49, and a passenger in the car, Angela M. Daniels, 49, both of Wichita, were killed in the crash.

The patrol said Phillips was wearing a seat belt but Daniels wasn’t buckled up.

Another passenger in the Ford, Korey R. Woods, 36, of Wichita, was transported to an area hospital with serioius injuries. The patrol said Wood was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, Luke P. Richmeier, 18, of Wichita, was transported to Newton Medical Center in Newton with minor injuries. The patrol said Richmeier was wearing a seat belt.

Additional details of the crash weren’t available early Monday, as the patrol said the collision remained under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.