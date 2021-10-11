Advertisement

Two killed, one injured Sunday afternoon in Marion County crash

Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a traffic crash in Jackson County in late August.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEABODY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured in a car-pickup truck crash late Sunday afternoon in Marion County in south-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:56 p.m. Sunday near US-50 highway and Old Mill Road. The crash occurred on the northeast side of Peabody.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a 2018 Ford Escape collided at that location.

The patrol said the driver of the Ford, Latricia A. Phillips, 49, and a passenger in the car, Angela M. Daniels, 49, both of Wichita, were killed in the crash.

The patrol said Phillips was wearing a seat belt but Daniels wasn’t buckled up.

Another passenger in the Ford, Korey R. Woods, 36, of Wichita, was transported to an area hospital with serioius injuries. The patrol said Wood was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, Luke P. Richmeier, 18, of Wichita, was transported to Newton Medical Center in Newton with minor injuries. The patrol said Richmeier was wearing a seat belt.

Additional details of the crash weren’t available early Monday, as the patrol said the collision remained under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage caused by electric fire in East Topeka
Electric dryer cause of Saturday East Topeka structure fire
FILE
St. Francis: Nearly half of hospitalized COVID patients are fully vaccinated
Crucial Catch pouches were taped to seats at Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game...
Chiefs football game in weather delay
Richard Showalter (Source: Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
Man sentenced to over 100 years behind bars for part in 2018 double homicide
Potential rainfall amounts for tonight
Sunday night forecast: Heavy rain showers and thunderstorms tonight

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Harvesters will sponsor a food distribution starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the south parking lot...
Harvesters food distribution set for Tuesday morning at Stormont Vail Events Center
Warmer out west with more sun
Rain moves out this morning
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Chiefs defense again a let-down in 38-20 loss to Bills