Topeka’s former bike-share bikes to be given to community members

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new project is giving Topeka community members their own wheels.

The Topeka Community Cycle Project is turning former bike-share bicycles into personal transportation for individuals in the community.

Using a grant from Topeka Community Foundation, they were able to buy and convert the bikes for personal use. TCCP said they removed the old nuts and bolts that were meant to keep the accessories from being stolen and replaced them with common sizes.

Distribution of the bicycles begins this week at their shop at the Oakland Community Center at 801 NE Poplar St. It’s open Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If an agency is interested in securing bicycles for individuals in their care, email topeka@cycleproject.org to request it.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.