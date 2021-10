TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Trojan finished first at a Wichita Marathon. Topeka High Assistant Principal Rob Hays cross the finish line of the Prairie Fire Marathon in Wichita in first place.

His time of 2:47:06 was the fastest time of all runners.

The Prairie Fire Marathon is a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon.

Mr. Hays, Division One Assistant Principal, was the first to cross the finish line today at the Prairie Fire Marathon in Wichita! Trojan Nation is proud of you🖤💛 #wearetps #THStrojans https://t.co/503Kn2wCGN — Topeka High School (@THS_Trojans) October 10, 2021

