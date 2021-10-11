Topeka dance troupe celebrates culture at public library

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library hosted a performance by a local dance troupe that aimed to both entertain and educate.

Ballet Folklorico De Topeka took the stage for the library’s series, dance for a Sunday afternoon.

Danielle Hubbard, a dancer with the troupe, says it marks one of the first public performances for the troupe in almost two years.

The local dance troupe was invited as a part of the library’s newest exhibit La Comunidad.

“You can experience the Mexican culture because in Mexico people do a lot of dancing so it would just be good to experience and to just look at what we do,” said Hubbard.

Now through the end of November the library is hosting the exhibit to invite visitors in to learn Hispanic heritage by highlighting local Hispanic talent.

Hubbard says she is glad she can educate the community on her heritage through something she loves.

“For each performance we prepare for it, so it has been hard, but its worth it in the end because we get all the smiles and the claps and it just feels good.”

La Comunidad’s next event is Flamenco Dancing at the Topeka Public Library’s Auditorium on November 14th.

