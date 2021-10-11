Semi hauling ethanol overturns Sunday in Anderson County

GARNETT, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-trailer hauling ethanol overturned Sunday afternoon in Anderson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:40 p.m. Sunday on US-59 highway, about eight miles south of Garnett.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2005 Freightliner semi was southbound on US-59 when the passenger-side tires left the roadway.

The driver attempted to correct back on the road, but the semi overturned and the trailer separated from the tractor portion of the rig.

The vehicle came to rest upright on the northbound lane of US-59.

The driver, Eric R Newkirk, 42, of Iola, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Anderson County Hospital in Garnett. The patrol said Newkirk, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

Additional details weren’t available early Monday morning.

