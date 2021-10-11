Advertisement

Railroad track removal to impact traffic on S. Topeka Blvd.

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County officials are warning drivers about upcoming work on S. Topeka Boulevard.

On October 18th, crews will be removing BNSF Railway tracks and replacing the pavement across the north and southbound lanes of S. Topeka Blvd.

County officials warn traffic will be disrupted between SW University Blvd. and SW Airport Dr. starting at 8 a.m.

They said southbound S. Topeka Blvd. will be down to one lane while the tracks are removed in the southbound lanes and northbound traffic will become one lane once they begin work in the northbound lanes.

Drivers are asked to slow down through the construction and follow any signs posted in the area.

