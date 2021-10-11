Police investigating sexual assault at south Topeka motel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police early Monday were investigating a sexual assault at a south-side motel.

A police car was stationed around 7:30 a.m. Monday near the northwest corner of the Travelers Inn, 3842 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz said the incident was reported overnight.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

