Police investigating sexual assault at south Topeka motel

Police were investigating a sexual assault case that was reported overnight at the Travelers Inn, 3842 S.W. Topeka Blvd.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police early Monday were investigating a sexual assault at a south-side motel.

A police car was stationed around 7:30 a.m. Monday near the northwest corner of the Travelers Inn, 3842 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz said the incident was reported overnight.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

