Police investigating hit-and-run collision Monday morning in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred Monday morning in central Topeka.

The collision occurred around 9 a.m. at S.W. 6th and Washburn avenues.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz said a white Chevrolet Malibu and a blue Toyota Corolla collided at that location.

Following the collision, the Toyota fled from the scene and was last seen heading west on S.W. 6th, then south on S.W. Mulvane.

The driver of the Malibu sustained minor injuries, Munoz said.

Additional information wasn’t available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.