Osage county says goodbye to dry conditions and hello to flooding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Last week we were telling you about drought conditions, but today we’re seeing flooding and high water.

In Osage County just south of Lyndon on Highway 75, Salt Creek reached a flood stage of 10.1 feet today with a flow rate of 5 thousand cubic feet per second. That’s a lot of water for a creek normally below a foot deep.

Greg McCurdy is the Emergency Manager for Osage County and he says the county Sheriff’s office was busy clearing fallen debris from roads early Monday morning.

“We did find some trees down in a couple of our township areas out on the gravel,” says McCurdy. “Our road and bridge guys started this morning at 6:30 or 7 o’clock out checking the roads for low water crossings to see where they needed to be blocked or shut down for any length of time depending on whether the water was over the road or not. Fortunately there hasn’t been anything over any of the roads.”

McCurdy understands that in impactful weather events, it’s important for his office to wake up early and go to work.

“Our offices are out checking the county constantly and when we do get a warning for some weather coming in, our road and bridge crews will get out earlier and be out checking the roads to see where any damage or threats to human safety might be.”

Aside from the added water hazards, farmers in the area are looking at standing water in their uncut soybean fields.

If we hadn’t gotten the rain, we would be starting soybean harvest today,” says Adam Phelon, a farmer near Melvern, KS. “This field behind us was ready to go and we were ready to tackle that, but because of rain last night we’re gonna be set back probably at least 2 weeks.”

Delaying the harvest especially where beans are standing in water could lead to mold and fungus that could impact a fields crop yield.

“With all this rain we can start to see disease, purpling in the seed,” says Phelon. “Other fungus and other diseases start to seep into our beans and that’s the last thing we want. At this point we’d like it dry up as quickly as possible so we can get back in and get going.”

For now at least, dry conditions are gone in Osage County and more heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in Northeast Kansas late Tuesday night.

