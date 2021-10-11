Advertisement

One injured when motorycle strikes deer in Lyon County

A woman suffered serious injuries when a motorcycle struck a deer Sunday afternoon in Lyon...
A woman suffered serious injuries when a motorcycle struck a deer Sunday afternoon in Lyon County, authorities said.(source: AP image)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman suffered serious injuries when a motorcycle struck a deer Sunday afternoon in Lyon County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 1:43 p.m Sunday on US-56 highway, about 10 miles east of Council Grove.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound on US-56 when it struck a deer. The motorcycle then slid into the highway’s north ditch.

A passenger on the motorcycle, Lorena L. Rojas, 41, of Winfield suffered serious injuries in the crash. The patrol said Rojas wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The motorcycle’s rider, Samual L. Raprager, 41, of Hesston, had suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Raprager wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Both were transported to Newman Regional Health in Emporia for treatment.

