One injured when motorycle strikes deer in Lyon County

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman suffered serious injuries when a motorcycle struck a deer Sunday afternoon in Lyon County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 1:43 p.m Sunday on US-56 highway, about 10 miles east of Council Grove.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound on US-56 when it struck a deer. The motorcycle then slid into the highway’s north ditch.

A passenger on the motorcycle, Lorena L. Rojas, 41, of Winfield suffered serious injuries in the crash. The patrol said Rojas wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The motorcycle’s rider, Samual L. Raprager, 41, of Hesston, had suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Raprager wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Both were transported to Newman Regional Health in Emporia for treatment.

