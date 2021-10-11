Monday forecast: Morning rain with afternoon sun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain will continue to clear out from west to east with cloud cover to follow leading to mostly sunny skies for all of northeast Kansas by 2pm. It’ll be a brief break in the rain with another round of rain moving through Tuesday night.

The next round of rain that moves through Tuesday night does have the potential to be severe however uncertainty does exist on the timing. IF storms do manage to develop in the evening we’ll have to monitor the potential for all hazards to occur: hail, wind and a brief tornado. The probability of a tornado is higher in the western half of the state with storms developing in the evening and progressing eastward Tuesday night. Of course with the heavy rain many spots received Sunday night there is also a flooding threat with another round of heavy rain.

After the rain moves out Wednesday morning there remains uncertainty on rain chances the rest of the week. One model has rain on Thursday into Thursday night while the other model has rain developing late Friday into Friday night. Will keep it consistent from the forecast the last couple days and keeping it Thursday night for the 8 day but be mindful that changes may need to be made for any end of the week rain chances.

Normal High: 71/Normal Low: 47 (WIBW)

Today: Morning rain with decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s from east to west. Winds N/NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Patchy fog is possible. Lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S/SE 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Storms will be increasing Tuesday night with the highest chance after midnight. With rain continuing through Wednesday morning, it may be a similar set-up and timing to what we’re dealing with this morning. Depending how quickly rain and cloud cover clears out will depend on how warm it will get on Wednesday. Expect another breezy day with gusts around 30 mph.

Other than the rain chance to end the week, the other focus will be on the chilly temperatures this weekend. We may get our first temperatures in the 30s of the season Saturday morning (at least for a few areas). As of now it doesn’t look to be cool enough for frost but it will be worth monitoring.

Taking Action:

Rain will be likely this morning for the eastern part of the WIBW viewing area. All should be dry and mostly sunny between 12pm-2pm.

Another round of rain is expected Tuesday night: Severe weather is possible so be weather aware and updated on the forecast and of course have your weather radios ready in case warnings are issued overnight.

IF storms develop between 6pm-11pm, all hazards are possible including a brief tornado. After 11pm, mainly a hail/wind threat (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.