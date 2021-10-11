Manhattan man arrested in connection to domestic-related shooting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) – A Manhattan man has been arrested in connection to a domestic-related shooting on Fort Riley Blvd. (K-18) Sunday morning.

Torrey Sherard Lindsay, 37, of Manhattan was arrested for attempted second-degree murder.

The Riley County Police Department says shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired from one car to another while both were traveling eastbound on Fort Riley Blvd. near the Geary-Riley County Line.

RCPD says officers made contact with the two cars involved near the intersection of Miller Pkwy. and Fort Riley Blvd in Manhattan.

They found a 33-year-old female victim, driving one of the cars, suffering from minor glass shrapnel injuries to the face. The victim was transported from the scene to Via Christi and released after treatment.

Torrey Lindsay who had been driving the second car involved, allegedly shot from his car into the victim’s car.

He was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and is currently being held in the Riley County Jail in lieu of bond.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time

