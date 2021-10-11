Manhattan apartment fire causes estimated $40k in damage
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Fire officials say a Monday afternoon apartment fire caused around $40,000 in damage.
Deputy Chief Ryan Almes says crews were called to 1300 Marlatt Ave. Apartment #501 just before 2:30 p.m. Monday.
When they arrived, crews located the fire on the first floor.
It was put out in about 5 minutes.
Almes says the residents were not home and nobody was injured.
The two-story apartment building contains eight units.
Almes estimates about $15,000 in damages were to contents, the remaining $25,000 in damage was done to the structure.
The cause is under investigation.
