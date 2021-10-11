Advertisement

Manhattan apartment fire causes estimated $40k in damage

Fire crews were called to 1300 Marlatt Ave. Monday afternoon after fire breaks out inside a...
Fire crews were called to 1300 Marlatt Ave. Monday afternoon after fire breaks out inside a first-floor unit(Manhattan Fire Department)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Fire officials say a Monday afternoon apartment fire caused around $40,000 in damage.

Deputy Chief Ryan Almes says crews were called to 1300 Marlatt Ave. Apartment #501 just before 2:30 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, crews located the fire on the first floor.

It was put out in about 5 minutes.

Almes says the residents were not home and nobody was injured.

The two-story apartment building contains eight units.

Almes estimates about $15,000 in damages were to contents, the remaining $25,000 in damage was done to the structure.

The cause is under investigation.

