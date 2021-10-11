Advertisement

Man armed with knife taken into custody after incident at Emporia police headquarters

A man who was armed with a knife was taken into custody Monday morning following an incident at...
A man who was armed with a knife was taken into custody Monday morning following an incident at Emporia police headquarters, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who was armed with a knife was taken into custody Monday morning following an incident at Emporia police headquarters, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 9 in the lobby of the Emporia Police Department.

The man enterred the lobby carrying a knife, said Emporia police Capt. Ray Mattas.

“It was obvious this man was in an emotional crisis,” Mattas said.

A negotiator with the Emporia Police Department was able to get the man to surrender the knife.

However, Mattas said, continued negotiations broke down and the man turned towards officers, who attempted a Taser deployment.

The initial Taser deployment didn’t work, Mattas said.

As the man began to flee, Mattas said, “additional Taser deployments ended up being successful.”

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Criminal charges will be sought at a later time.

