Independent panel issues timeline for investigation into alleged KU violations

Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts in the first half during a first round men's college...
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts in the first half during a first round men's college basketball game against Northeastern in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger)(WKYT)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many waiting for and expecting a report detailing the investigation into alleged NCAA violations by the KU men’s basketball program were met with a timeline of the investigation instead.

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process issued a timeline Monday dating back to the investigation’s beginnings last July. The timeline doesn’t present any results of the investigation itself, but does reveal a handful of steps taken along the way. Such instances as Coach Bill self and the school asking about an appearance of conflict of interest in some regard, and later a submission regarding the recusal of someone involved in the process. Self also requested an extension of the investigation period in August.

The IARP has not given any indication of when to expect a final report. You can view the entire timeline here.

The NCAA alleges that Kansas committed several Level-I violations. Included in the allegations are a claim of a lack of institutional control and head coaching responsibility to head men’s basketball coach Bill Self. The allegations focus on KU basketball’s relationship with former Adidas outside consultant TJ Gassnola and former Adidas director of global sports marketing Jim Gatto, as well as other representatives. There are three Level I violations from instances involving them.

KU has said the facts don’t support the allegations.

