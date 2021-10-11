Harvesters food distribution set for Tuesday morning at Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be available Tuesday morning in Topeka.

The food distribution, sponsored by Harvesters, will take place starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the south parking lot of the Stormont Vail Event Center, near S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.

Vehicles are parked as they arrive and will begin on a first-come, first-served basis.

No identification or income information is needed, just the number of individuals living in the household.

Volunteers are needed and should arrive about 8 a.m. As always, organizers said, volunteers may pick up boxes of food for themselves or someone in need.

Walkers are encouraged to come and may sign-in for food at tables that will be available at the event.

