Gov. releases $50 million to keep frontline hospital workers in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly has released $50 million in federal funds to help Kansas hospitals keep frontline workers in the state.

Governor Kelly’s office announced Monday that the amount released are the total allocation amounts for each hospital participating in the Frontline Hospital Workers Retention Plan.

“This $50 million will help us retain and attract more frontline hospital workers as we continue to fight his virus,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “For over 18 months, our heath care workers have risked their lives every day to protect Kansans from COVID-19 - it’s our responsibility to make sure they have the support they need to continue. In the meantime, I encourage all Kansans to do their part to beat this virus by getting vaccinated immediately.”

Kelly followed a recommendation by the state’s seven-member “SPARK,” or Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Executive Committee.

The bi-partisan group approved the $50 million allotment in early September by a unanimous vote.

The money Kansas hospitals receive depends on the number of licensed, acute and intensive care unit beds in their facility.

Topeka’s Stormont Vail Health will receive $2,586,830.68 and The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus will get $1,695,369.03.

Manhattan’s Ascension Via Christi is slotted for $660,636.76.

Click here to read the full funding list.

Hospitals have until October 29, 2021 to apply for funding and can use the money for either premium pay as defined in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) or for funding a custom program designed by the facility to improve the retention of nursing resources and support personnel.

