Fort Hays State University receives a million-dollar grant, plus new student resource center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Hays State University received a million-dollar grant to open a new de-escalation training center for police officers.

US Senator Jerry Moran announced last week that Fort Hays will receive $1.25 grant funding for its De-escalation Regional Training Center.

The center will provide national-level training for law enforcement in Kansas and surrounding states.

Fort Hays President Tisa Mason told 13 NEWS that students will soon see additional resources on campus to help the pandemic recovery.

The university says it saw a decline in enrollment last year, but has enough resources in place to serve its students.

”One of the things we’ve been really proud of is our growth in serving Kansans and even with a little bit of a dip in serving Kansans we still have over 7500 Kansans that take college classes from Fort Hays State University, and this semester our online population actually ticked up a little bit for serving Kansans and we’re really excited about that,” Tisa Mason said.

President Mason says the university has a new student success center that provides wrap-around services. The university’s student success is an additional resource hub for students to utilize including academic and career support, experiential opportunities to develop engaged global citizen-leaders, wellness through preventative education, and physical and mental health care.

In addition, supporting students with documented learning, physical, and/or psychological disabilities.

For more information about the De-escalation Training Center, you can read more here.

You can listen to the full interview here.

