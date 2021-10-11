Former Topeka bike share bikes to be given away

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bikes from the former Topeka Bike Share program will be given away to the community starting later this week.

According to a release from the Topeka Community Cycle Project, their agency will be distributing the free bikes to members of the community for personal transportation.

A grant from the Topeka Community Foundation made it possible for the TCCP to modify and prepare these bikes for distribution.

TCCP says all elements and components attached to the bikes while they were part of the bike share program have been removed.

Bicycles will be distributed at the Oakland Community Center at 801 NE Popular St. on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TCCP says agencies looking to acquire several bikes for those in their care may make that request via email.

TCCP did not initially say how many bikes were immediately available and did not say if there was an application or approval process to receive a free bike.

The Topeka Bike Share Program ended in July 2020 after losing more than $1.2 million over a six-year span.

