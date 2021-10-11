Former JCHS trainer agrees to surrender license

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Junction City high School athletic trainer convicted of a sex crime has agreed to surrender his license.

Brandon Martino agreed to a motion from the Kansas Board of Healing Arts to surrender his license without formal proceedings. His license had been suspended during an investigation and resulting trial concerning lewd images Martino sent to an underage student.

Martino pleaded no contest to a count of sexual exploitation of a child and was sentenced to just under three years in prison. His sentence, however, was suspended and replaced with 36 months of probation following a 60-day sentence.

