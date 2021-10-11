Advertisement

Food assistance benefits to be given to eligible Kansas students

(Live 5 News)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A one-time food assistance benefit is being distributed this week to eligible Kansas students.

The Supplemental Pandemic EBT program provides temporary food benefits to families of children who normally receive National School Lunch program benefits.

The Kansas Department of Children and Families (DCF) will issue $375 per child starting Tuesday, October 12th.

The benefit is for all school-aged children who were eligible for free and reduced meals during the 2020-2021 school year.

DCF said any qualifying child who did not receive the P-EBT benefit last year, and who does not already have a Kansas Benefits Card, will get a preloaded card in the mail starting October 26th.

They said the benefit can be used to buy food items from grocery stores that accept food assistance benefits and online at Aldi, Amazon, or Wal-Mart.

For more information about the program visit DCF’s website.

