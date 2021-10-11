Advertisement

Flu vaccines available through Shawnee Co. Health

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flu vaccines are now available through the Shawnee County Health Department.

The shots are for anyone six months and older, with or without insurance.

Flu vaccines are given by appointment through the county’s Clinical Services Division at 2115 SW 10th Ave.

The health department said this year’s flu shot protects against four strains of seasonal flu.

They said it will cause antibodies to develop in the body after vaccination, which protects against infection from the flu virus.

County health officials said, “It continues to be extremely important to protect those at higher risk for flu complications. Many of these people are also at high risk for COVID-19 illness or other serious outcomes. It is also important for caregivers and essential workers to protect themselves and those around them from flu by getting a flu vaccine.”

The flu vaccine is recommended by the CDC for everyone 6 months and older.

You can make an appointment with the health department by calling 785-251-5700.

The clinic’s hours are Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. or 1 p.m.-4 p.m. On Tuesdays, it’s open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m. The clinic will also be open Wednesdays from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

