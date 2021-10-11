Advertisement

Community Thanksgiving Dinner to feature home-delivered meals only

By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This year’s 54th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will feature home-delivered meals only, organizers announced.

For the second year in a row, the meal won’t be served in the Agriculture Hall on the grounds of the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Instead, volunteers will deliver meals to those who request them in advance.

David Braun, president of the Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation, said that in 2020, more than 4,000 prepackaged frozen dinners were handed out in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

With COVID-19 concerns lingering, the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation will be delivering meals to homes across the Topeka area on Thursday, Nov. 25.

Braun said the move was made to help ensure “the safety of our volunteers and community members.”

Those interested in receiving a free Thanksgiving dinner may call the meal hotline at (785) 260-7887 starting Nov. 5. The deadline to reserve meals will be 4 p.m. Nov. 19.

Those calling to reserve meals need to provide their name, address, zip code, and phone number, as well as how many meals are needed. 

There is a limit of one meal per person and four meals per household. 

Residents of one of Topeka’s high-rise apartments who usually get daily meals delivered are asked to check with their building manager before calling.

Braun said organizers are planning on delivering around 4,000 meals this year.

Volunteers are needed from Monday, Nov. 22, through Thursday, Nov. 25. 

Individuals can sign up online at www.trmonline.org or by calling (785) 354-1744. The volunteer hotline will be open from November 1 until all the spots have been filled.

Additionally, non-perishable food items can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 22 to 24 at the Agriculture Hall, located near S.W. 17th and Tyler streets.

Items needed include canned green beans; canned sweet potatoes; boxed dressing; boxed instant potatoes; canned jellied cranberry sauce; canned milk; canned chicken broth; white sugar; and brown sugar. 

Cash donations also are needed to offset the cost of perishable food items.  Cash donations are accepted at all CoreFirst Bank and Trust locations and may be mailed to the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation, P.O. Box 432, Topeka, 66601.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation is volunteer-based and is funded completely by donations from the community.

