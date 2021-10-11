Clyde Edwards-Helaire exits game with knee injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out Clyde Edwards-Helaire from returning to the game against the Buffalo Bills.

The team says that their second-year running back suffered a knee injury.

Edwards-Helaire was carried off the field by teammates Tyreek Hill and Darrel Williams. He spent some time in the Chiefs sideline medical tent before walking off the field to the locker room.

No official word has been given as to what the extent of his injury is or if his playing status after todays game will be impacted.

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is out with a knee injury pic.twitter.com/kDAwsH1X3B — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.