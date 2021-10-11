Advertisement

Clyde Edwards-Helaire exits game with knee injury

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs with the ball during the second...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out Clyde Edwards-Helaire from returning to the game against the Buffalo Bills.

The team says that their second-year running back suffered a knee injury.

Edwards-Helaire was carried off the field by teammates Tyreek Hill and Darrel Williams. He spent some time in the Chiefs sideline medical tent before walking off the field to the locker room.

No official word has been given as to what the extent of his injury is or if his playing status after todays game will be impacted.

