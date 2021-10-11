Advertisement

Chiefs return to the field after an extensive weather delay

Security guards stand off the field at Arrowhead Stadium as a steady rain falls during halftime...
Security guards stand off the field at Arrowhead Stadium as a steady rain falls during halftime of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The start of the second half has been delayed because of lightning in the area. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - After nearly an hour long wait, the Kansas City Chiefs returned to the field to play the Buffalo Bills.

After the end of the first half, the Sunday Night Football match-up between the Chiefs and the Bills was delayed due to inclement weather. Lightning strikes could be seen outside of the stadium.

Fans were instructed to seek shelter inside the stadium.

Play resumed in the game around 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
St. Francis: Nearly half of hospitalized COVID patients are fully vaccinated
Richard Showalter (Source: Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
Man sentenced to over 100 years behind bars for part in 2018 double homicide
Clinton Peck, 33
Man who rammed truck into patrol vehicle while running from cops found in Kansas City
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office is looking for Lakota Rigsby, 5.
Missing Shawnee Co. 5-year-old found safe
FILE - People in the JCPS school board meeting crowd disrupted Tuesday's meeting over armed...
Kansas lawmakers call for answers after FBI requests investigation into parents at school board meetings

Latest News

Crucial Catch pouches were taped to seats at Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game...
Chiefs football game in weather delay
Topeka High Principal Rob Hays finished first in the Prairie Fire Marathon in Wichita, Kansas...
Topeka High assistant principal Rob Hays wins marathon
Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason broke two Hornets single-game passing records in the...
Turnovers and penalties dooms Emporia State in 45-38 loss to UCM
Washburn receiver James Letcher Jr. celebrates with teammate Peter Afful after scoring a...
Schurig finds Letcher Jr. in Washburn 23-20 OT win over Fort Hays State