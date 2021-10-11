Chiefs return to the field after an extensive weather delay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - After nearly an hour long wait, the Kansas City Chiefs returned to the field to play the Buffalo Bills.

After the end of the first half, the Sunday Night Football match-up between the Chiefs and the Bills was delayed due to inclement weather. Lightning strikes could be seen outside of the stadium.

Fans were instructed to seek shelter inside the stadium.

Play resumed in the game around 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.