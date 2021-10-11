Chiefs football game in weather delay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Inclement weather is forcing a weather delay as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs were able to finish the first half of their game against the Bills and they went into the locker room trailing 24-13.

Soon after heading to the locker room, lightning could be seen around the stadium as rain pours down. Fans were asked to take shelter and not be outside in the stadium bowl.

The hope that the game will start again at 10:15 p.m.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead is in a shelter in place due to inclement weather. Guests should follow direction of stadium personnel. — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (@GEHAField) October 11, 2021

