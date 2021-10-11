Advertisement

Chiefs Clyde Edwards-Helaire out “a few weeks” with knee injury

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire lies on the ground after being injured...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire lies on the ground after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Reports indicate that Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will miss “a few weeks” after suffering a knee injury.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain. That injury will force him to miss a few weeks.

The second-year running back suffered the injury during the Chiefs 38-20 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Edwards-Helaire has carried the ball 65 times for 304 yards and caught 8 passes for 61 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has also has lost two fumbles.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

