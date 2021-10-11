Chiefs Clyde Edwards-Helaire out “a few weeks” with knee injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Reports indicate that Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will miss “a few weeks” after suffering a knee injury.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain. That injury will force him to miss a few weeks.

The second-year running back suffered the injury during the Chiefs 38-20 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Edwards-Helaire has carried the ball 65 times for 304 yards and caught 8 passes for 61 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has also has lost two fumbles.

#Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain and is out for a few weeks, sources say. While he’ll miss time, not quite as bad as it appeared last night. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

