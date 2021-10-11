Advertisement

Body found in search for missing woman in California desert

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said human remains were found in the search for Lauren Cho, who went missing in June.(Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Searchers in Southern California have found a body in the Yucca Valley desert, months after Lauren Cho disappeared in the area.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says the human remains were found in rugged terrain.

Now the coroner’s office is working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

The sheriff’s office had searched by air and on foot for Cho.

She walked away from a rental house on June 28.

Her case is one of many involving people of color that don’t get much public attention, raising complaints of a phenomenon known as “missing white woman syndrome.”

