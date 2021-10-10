Turnovers and penalties dooms Emporia State in 45-38 loss to UCM

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (WIBW) - Emporia State lost their third one score game of the season in a 45-38 loss on the road against Central Missouri.

The Hornets had a sensational day on offense, putting up 672 yards on 101 plays. Quarterback Braden Gleason broke two Emporia State passing records. He completed 48 passes and attempted 67 passes, both were new single-game records for the Hornets.

Gleason nearly broke a third record. His 497 passing yards were the second most ever in one game by an Emporia State player (Brent Wilson holds the single-game passing record with 522). His 497 yards are the third most in a single-game by any MIAA quarterback.

27 yard TD pass from Gleason to Lemons and @esuhornetsfb has taken a 28-24 lead at @UCMMULES #StingersUp pic.twitter.com/7txveJMxX0 — ESU Athletics (@ESUSports) October 9, 2021

Unfortunately, self-inflicted errors led to Emporia State squandering potential scoring opportunities and allowed Central Missouri to put up more points.

ESU turned over the ball seven times and was penalized 14 times for 130 yards.

Meanwhile, the Hornets normally stout defense struggled mightily. ESU gave up 495 yards on defense. 403 of those yards came through the air.

Emporia State (3-3) will return home to play Nebraska-Kearney Saturday, October 16. The game is set to be played at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.