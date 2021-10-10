Advertisement

Turnovers and penalties dooms Emporia State in 45-38 loss to UCM

Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason broke two Hornets single-game passing records in the...
Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason broke two Hornets single-game passing records in the teams 45-38 loss to Central Missouri on Saturday, October 9, 2021.(Emporia State Athletics)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (WIBW) - Emporia State lost their third one score game of the season in a 45-38 loss on the road against Central Missouri.

The Hornets had a sensational day on offense, putting up 672 yards on 101 plays. Quarterback Braden Gleason broke two Emporia State passing records. He completed 48 passes and attempted 67 passes, both were new single-game records for the Hornets.

Gleason nearly broke a third record. His 497 passing yards were the second most ever in one game by an Emporia State player (Brent Wilson holds the single-game passing record with 522). His 497 yards are the third most in a single-game by any MIAA quarterback.

Unfortunately, self-inflicted errors led to Emporia State squandering potential scoring opportunities and allowed Central Missouri to put up more points.

ESU turned over the ball seven times and was penalized 14 times for 130 yards.

Meanwhile, the Hornets normally stout defense struggled mightily. ESU gave up 495 yards on defense. 403 of those yards came through the air.

Emporia State (3-3) will return home to play Nebraska-Kearney Saturday, October 16. The game is set to be played at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office is looking for Lakota Rigsby, 5.
Missing Shawnee Co. 5-year-old found safe
Richard Showalter (Source: Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
Man sentenced to over 100 years behind bars for part in 2018 double homicide
Tyler Blaylock, 20, died of COVID complications Sept. 16, 2021.
Family using son’s death from COVID to urge vaccination, action
FILE
St. Francis: Nearly half of hospitalized COVID patients are fully vaccinated
Topeka Police arrested Tyrelle Burk Thursday for aggravated burglary and possession of meth.
TPD arrests man who stole from young girl

Latest News

Washburn receiver James Letcher Jr. celebrates with teammate Peter Afful after scoring a...
Schurig finds Letcher Jr. in Washburn 23-20 OT win over Fort Hays State
Schurig finds Letcher Jr. in Washburn 23-20 OT win over Fort Hays State
Schurig finds Letcher Jr. in Washburn 23-20 OT win over Fort Hays State
KPZ Hayden vs Santa Fe Trail
KPZ Week 6: Hayden 49, Santa Fe Trail 6
Topeka West vs Highland Park
KPZ Week 6: Topeka West 80, Highland Park 46