Sunday night forecast: Heavy rain showers and thunderstorms tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Light to moderate rain has been falling in North and North-Central Kansas since this morning. Rainfall totals are not astonishing, but amounts so far have been around 1 half in ch for some with a quarter inch measured for most other places.

Radar estimated rainfall (WIBW)

Tonight: Rain and storms overnight. Heavy rain likely to the east. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds N at 5 to 10.

Monday: Rain and storms end, partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

The heaviest rain overnight tonight is still expected to be in areas southeast of I-335 extending from Emporia to Topeka on up to Hiawatha where 1-2 inches of rainfall is possible. Some areas will likely receive more, especially father south and east. No severe weather is expected tonight, but if there were any it would be in Southeast Kansas with gusty winds and some hail being the primary hazards. Central Oklahoma is expecting widespread severe weather and a few tornadoes this evening as a result of the same system that is going to bring heavy rain to Northeast Kansas.

Rain will exit east Kansas early Monday morning and skies will gradually become partly cloudy Monday afternoon with highs expected to be in the low 70s with north winds at 5 to 10 mph. Lows Monday night will get to the low 50s.

Mostly sunny skies expected during the day on Tuesday, but we are tracking a second storm system late in the day Tuesday into Tuesday night. Severe weather on Tuesday is likely in Western and Central Kansas bring gusty winds, large hail and even a low tornado threat into the area at this time. It is uncertain if these storms will be strong once they arrive in Eastern Kansas Tuesday night, but we will continue to monitor and keep you informed.

Temperatures look to stay normal in the mid 70s for the weekdays and then being a little chilly on the weekend with afternoon high temperatures staying in the mid 60s.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Potential severe weather Tuesday evening (WIBW)

Taking action:

Heavy rainfall of 1-3 inches is likely for our eastern counties. As always, when you come across a flooded roadway, turn around don’t drown! We are watching Tuesday evening for the potential for severe weather. Western and even Central Kansas will likely see severe storms, and these storms could hold together into Northeast Kansas. Potential hazards include large hail, damaging winds and even a low risk for a tornado. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.