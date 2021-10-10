Sunday forecast: Light rain showers this morning turn heavy tonight.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain is the weather headline today and some of it could be heavy overnight tonight. This same system that will give us needed rainfall is also going to be responsible for severe weather and a high tornado risk for central and eastern Oklahoma.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds S becoming N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Rain and storms overnight. Heavy rain likely to the east. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds N at 5 to 10.

Monday: Rain and storms end, partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

A cold front currently in North-Central Kansas is providing light to moderate rain showers this morning. The boundary will slowly push southeast this afternoon providing widespread heavy rain. The heavy rain will begin in the afternoon as early as 3pm, but could hold off a few hours. The heaviest of the rain is expected to be east of a line extending from Emporia to Topeka on up to Hiawatha where 1-3″ are possible. Council Grove, Manhattan and Marysville will likely see between 0.5″ and 1″ through tonight. Amounts less than 0.25″ are expected in North-Central Kansas.

Rain will exit east Kansas early Monday morning and skies will gradually become partly cloudy Monday afternoon with highs expected to be in the low 70s with north winds at 5 to 10 mph. Lows Monday night will get to the low 50s.

Mostly sunny skies expected during the day on Tuesday, but we are tracking a second storm system late in the day Tuesday into Tuesday night. Severe weather on Tuesday is likely in Western Kansas, but we will need to watch if those storms will stay severe once they arrive in Northeast Kansas. our rain chance after that is on Thursday night and it is a low chance.

Temperatures look to stay normal in the mid 70s for the weekdays and then being a little chilly on the weekend with afternoon high temperatures staying in the mid 60s.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Potential severe weather Tuesday evening (WIBW)

Taking action:

Heavy rainfall of 1-3 inches is likely for our eastern counties. As always, when you come across a flooded roadway, turn around don’t drown! We are watching Tuesday evening for the potential for severe weather. Western Kansas will likely see severe storms, and these storms could hold together into North-Central and Northeast Kansas. Potential hazards include large hail, damaging winds and even a low risk for a tornado.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.